Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM
MST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest
health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.
Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or ask questions
about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children
and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Sedan wanted after fleeing serious-injury crash on I-10 near Prince Rd

Police Lights
Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

TUCSON (KVOA) — A vehicle is sought after it allegedly fled the scene of motorcycle-involved crash on Interstate 10 on Sunday.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motorcycle collided with the right rear quarter panel of a dark-colored sedan when both drivers attempted to change lanes on westbound Interstate 10 at Prince Road at around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

DPS said after the collision, the driver of the sedan continued to travel westbound on I-10. The motorcyclist, on the other hand, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials say the sedan or its driver has not yet been located.

DPS said "the sedan sustained damage to the rear quarter panel and possibly the right bumper."

Anyone who spots a vehicle that fits the description or has any information about the crash is advised to call 602-644-5805.

