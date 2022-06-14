Sedan wanted after fleeing serious-injury crash on I-10 near Prince Rd

TUCSON (KVOA) — A vehicle is sought after it allegedly fled the scene of motorcycle-involved crash on Interstate 10 on Sunday.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motorcycle collided with the right rear quarter panel of a dark-colored sedan when both drivers attempted to change lanes on westbound Interstate 10 at Prince Road at around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
--Troopers Looking for Sedan Involved in Injury Collision with Motorcycle on I-10 in Tucson--— Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) June 14, 2022
On Sunday, 6/12, at approx. 1:45 pm, a dark-colored sedan and a motorcycle collided on I-10 at Prince Rd (mp 254) in Tucson when both drivers attempted to change lanes at the same time. pic.twitter.com/Em2YpFxCk0
DPS said after the collision, the driver of the sedan continued to travel westbound on I-10. The motorcyclist, on the other hand, sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash, and was transported to a nearby hospital.
Officials say the sedan or its driver has not yet been located.
DPS said "the sedan sustained damage to the rear quarter panel and possibly the right bumper."
Anyone who spots a vehicle that fits the description or has any information about the crash is advised to call 602-644-5805.