Security is top of mind at TUSD graduation ceremonies

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson's largest school district is holding graduation ceremonies at six different high schools Wednesday night. Security is top of mind.
The Tucson Unified School District has its own school safety department. They’ll be visible on campus, as the first round of graduation ceremonies kick off at 6 p.m.
TUSD Superintendent, Dr. Gabriel Trujillo posted a memo to social media.
It reads in part, "To ensure a safe and celebratory graduation season for our graduates and their families, our TUSD school safety department will deploy its officers and all available resources necessary to maintain a visible presence at all our high school graduation ceremonies. Our local law enforcement partners from the Tucson Police Department and Pima County Sheriff’s Department will also maintain a visible presence at most ceremonies.”
Also on social media, images celebrating the class of 2022 graduates from all TUSD high school campuses.
On Wednesday Catalina, Pueblo, and Santa Rita High School graduation ceremonies start at 6 p.m.
Cholla, Rincon, and Sahuaro graduation ceremonies begin at 7:30 p.m.
On Thursday night, Innovation Tech, Palo Verde, Sabino, and Tucson High graduation ceremonies will start at 7:30 p.m. While University High will begin at 6 p.m.
TUSD also plans to review its emergency response protocols at an upcoming school board meeting next month.