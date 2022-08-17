Secretary of State will be livestreaming canvass election results for 2022 Primary Election

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA TODAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area for today

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease
in physical activity is recommended.

If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.

The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the greater
Tucson Metro visit the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602-771-2300.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona, including the following
counties,
southeast Pinal, Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee.

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking Friday and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Secretary of State will be livestreaming canvass election results for 2022 Primary Election

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) —The Arizona Secretary of State's Office will be certifying the results of the 2022 primary election for federal, statewide and legislative races on Monday, August 22nd at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed for everyone to see.

Secretary Katie Hobbs said the state canvass is the final step to certifying the 2022 primary election results and must be done in accordance with state law.

The canvass will be livestreamed via Zoom. Register here: https://bit.ly/3d7BrQT     
  
For more information, visit Arizona.Vote     