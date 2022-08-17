Secretary of State will be livestreaming canvass election results for 2022 Primary Election

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) —The Arizona Secretary of State's Office will be certifying the results of the 2022 primary election for federal, statewide and legislative races on Monday, August 22nd at 10 a.m. and will be livestreamed for everyone to see.
Secretary Katie Hobbs said the state canvass is the final step to certifying the 2022 primary election results and must be done in accordance with state law.
The canvass will be livestreamed via Zoom. Register here: https://bit.ly/3d7BrQT
