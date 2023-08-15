Second person indicted after fatal dog attack in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Cochise County Grand Jury indicted two Sierra Vista women on several charges after a fatal dog attack that occurred on June 23.
Shimira Sanches, 43, and Ashlee Sanches, 35, were indicted on charges of manslaughter, negligent homicide, assault by a vicious animal, and aggressive dog violation after a dog attack which resulted in the death of 84-year-old Helene Jackson.
Police found Jackson dead in an alley between Meadowlark Drive and Calle Del Norte after she was attacked by two dogs.
Jackson’s dog was also reportedly found dead in the alley where she was located.
Both dogs were killed by police.
SVPD confirms that Shimira Sanches and Ashlee Sanches have been served by the Cochise County Constable and are due to appear in Cochise County Superior Court on Sept. 5.
