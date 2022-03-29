Second officer-involved shooting in March under investigation

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead as a result of a shooting that happened earlier Tuesday at an apartment complex.
The newly formed Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Tucson Police Department said they arrived at the east side apartment complex located at Old Spanish Trail and Camino Deco just before 5 a.m. for a report of an "unwanted person."
"As officers responded to the scene, the unwanted person call turned into some kind of a disturbance inside the complex," TPD spokesman Sgt. Rick Gradillas said.
Officers were told the person had a weapon.
"They responded to the scene and located the suspect inside the courtyard. Shortly after locating him, the officers discharged their firearm," Gradillas said. "Officers did immediately began rendering aid to the suspect. Ultimately, the suspect was declared dead at the scene."
About 40 investigators from nine different law enforcement agencies were there. They are part of the Critical Incident Team.
The news of the shooting sent shockwaves to the surrounding apartment complexes.
"Honestly, I really can't believe it. I still can't believe it happened," resident Jade Marin said. "I thought it was fireworks. It may have been fireworks. I did hear something the other night. I didn't know it was anything like this."
The newly formed critical incident team is investigating the officer-involved shooting while TPD is conducting an internal investigation.