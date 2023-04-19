 Skip to main content
Second Chance Hiring Event happening Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Job Fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Adult Probation division of the Arizona Superior Court in Pima County will join forces with Arizona@Work for a background friendly job fair.

The job fair happens on Wednesday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., all employers participating are re-entry friendly.

Melissa Goularte, Probation Education Coordinator with the Superior Court’s Adult Probation department, mentions that individuals with a felony record as well as those who have reentered the community from prison or jail are welcome to attend.

