Sec. Mayorkas makes his way to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will participate in a ceremony Tuesday morning to recognize recipients of the 2023 Secretary’s Awards and celebrate the workforce in recognition of DHS’s 20th anniversary.

Afterward, at 5:30 p.m. Mayorkas will join Governor Hobbs at the Nogales/Mariposa port of entry to hear from border officials.

Mayorkas also stopped by City Hall on Monday to meet with Mayor Regina Romero.

Romero and Mayorkas discussed the work the City of Tucson is doing in partnership with Pima County, Casa Alitas, and other non-profit partners.

“I expressed concern about any consideration of restarting Trump-era policy of family detention while advocating for needed funding and resources. The City of Tucson has a history of being an immigrant welcoming community. Seeking asylum is a human right. We need a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system. We continue to ask Congress to do their job." Romero said.

The DHS was created through the combination of 22 different federal departments and agencies into a unified Department in 2002.

The 2023 Secretary’s Awards ceremony takes place at 10:30 a.m. and can be streamed here.