Seattle schools reach tentative agreement with striking teachers

On Monday, Seattle Public Schools said they have reached a tentative agreement with teachers.
The teacher's union went on strike last week over issues including pay and classroom support.
One of their main concerns is education and emotional help for students, especially those with special needs and learning difficulties.
Earlier in the day on Monday, the school district announced that it would be canceling classes Tuesday, the fifth day that students have missed since the strike began.
The district released a statement saying it would announce an update on when classes would begin.
Details about the tentative agreement were not immediately available.