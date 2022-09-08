Seattle public schools closed as teachers strike

Classes will not be in session Thursday for Seattle Public Schools as a teacher strike continues.
Following a vote over the Labor Day weekend, the Seattle Education Association announced authorization to strike, with 95% of the votes in favor of it.
The union says it wants more support for students, including interpretation and translation services for multilingual students, as well as improved special education and staffing ratios.
They are also asking for mental health support and an increase in wages.
The union released a statement saying it is working with the school district to reach a contract agreement that brings everyone back to the classrooms as fast as possible.