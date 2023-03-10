Search ends for suspect on the far westside

TUCSON (KVOA) - The search for 37-year-old Jack Holland has come to an end.
On March 9, 2023, Pima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 5100 block of West Salerno Drive on reports of a suicide attempt.
While searching the property deputies saw a man running away from the residence. Believing he was armed, deputies began a search for the man.
During the investigation they discovered Holland had a felony warrant for domestic violence.
With the help of the community and addition PCSD resources, deputies were able to find and arrest Holland.
Jack Holland was transported to the Pima County Adult Detention Center and booked on a felony domestic violence warrant.