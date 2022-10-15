SCOTUS decision could impact Arizona water ways

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Supreme Court kicked off its new term earlier this month with a case which could impact Arizona's water ways.
Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency challenges a definition at the core of the Clean Water Act, what is considered a water of the United States (WOTUS). The 1972 law prevents the discharge of hazardous materials into the nation's navigable waters.
Conservationists fear the Supreme Court's decision could yank Arizona water ways from federal protection, opening the door for developers and the mining industry, who have long argued the definition of WOTUS is too broad. "They are trying to weaken the Clean Water Act and make it so that it applies to fewer waters in many places including here in Arizona," said Sandy Bahr, Chapter Director of the Sierra Club's Grand Canyon Chapter.
WOTUS designation is crucial in protecting the nation's water ways from dumping. "So,if you can regulate what is dumped and what flows into the major water courses that provides a cleaner water system at the end of the day," said Joseph Cuffari, Public Information Officer with the Pima County Regional Flood Control District.
And with Arizona in a two-decade long drought, protecting our water supply is critical. Tucson City Councilman, Paul Cunningham, said, "Any designated waterway that we can't use any administrative guidance on compromises our ability to protect the basin."
According to Dr. Erin Jordan, Value Stream Manager at the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, Arizona has strong protections already in place. "Because what's not protected under the federal program we now have a state program that protects waters," Jordan said.
But conservation groups say that program is inadequate. "No ephemeral waters, and ephemeral waters are desert washes and such, will be protected by this surface water program they have."
Pima County doesn't' expect the court's decision to alter the way it manages local water courses. "But we are essentially managing all our water courses in the same way. Whatever is happening on the Santa Cruz River we'll have that trickle down into our smaller water courses as well." Cuffari said.
The Supreme Court won't hand down a decision in this case until next year.