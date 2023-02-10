Scottsdale man pleads guilty after stealing millions of dollars in music royalties

TUCSON (KVOA) – A Scottsdale man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy, wire fraud, and transactional money laundering after monetizing music on YouTube that he did not have the rights to.
32-year-old Jose Teran and Webster Batista were charged with 30 felony counts after falsely claiming their company, MediaMuv L.L.C., had the rights to about 50,000 songs, which they illegally monetized on YouTube.
Teran admitted that he and Batista made over $23 million from the scheme.
Teran is facing up to 35 years in prison and may be fined as much as $250 thousand per felony offense.
Batista pleaded guilty to Conspiracy and Wire Fraud on April 21, 2022.
If you believe you were defrauded by the defendants in this case, please contact usaaz.victimassist@usdoj.gov