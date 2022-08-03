School supply drive held for Amphi students and teachers

TUCSON (KVOA) — News 4 Tucson along with our partners Saguaro Solar and Temperature Control held another successful school supply drive Wednesday.
News 4 Tucson viewers stopped by Amphi Middle School to donate.
The school supplies will go to students and teachers throughout the district, at all grade levels from kindergarten to high school seniors.
Nine year old Skyler Bohard and his sister Emma are among those who dropped by the supply drive and donated bags of school supplies.
"It was my first day of school and I was getting ready and I saw on the news that this school needed school supplies so I asked my mom and dad if we could help or anything and that's why I'm here," said Bohard.
If you weren't able to donate Wednesday but would like to, go to the front office of any Amphi school to drop off brand new school supplies.