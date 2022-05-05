School bus driver saves 40 students from fire in Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida school bus driver is getting credit for saving about 40 young students after their bus caught fire on Tuesday.
Imagine Schools at West Melbourne, Fla. said if not for the driver's quick actions, things could have been a lot worse.
The terrifying moment a school bus catches fire.
Tuesday afternoon at Emerson Drive and Tillberg Avenue, a neighbor records the first flames.
Imagine Schools of West Melbourne says driver Janet O'Connell saw the smoke coming from the hood just ten minutes along her route after dismissal, when she stopped and started getting 40 children from kindergarten to the sixth grade off the bus.
''Ms. Janet, when there's a child in need, she steps up,' Principal Brian Degonzague said.
Degonzague believes it was an electrical fire.
Imagine is a charter school managing its own buses.
Degonzague says the buses are inspected as often as every day.
"It was spontaneous," principal said. "It looked like something that could happen to any vehicle.''
The school says the fire destroyed the camera on the bus so there is no video.
This recording one of the only surviving documentation's of a driver protecting her students in the line of fire.
''Ms. Janet is a very humble person," Degonzague said. "When I spoke to her about it, she said, 'Brian, I did what I did because I love my kids.' She doesn't want the spotlight on her, but what she did was pretty incredible.''
The school says the driver Janet didn't even take a day off.
She was right back to work on Wednesday, driving a new bus.
