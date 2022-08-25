Scattered storms today

Another round of storms this afternoon, especially for the high terrain and the impacts remain the same. Then we'll see the Monsoon slow down a bit this weekend into early next week and that means hotter temperatures...
We had pretty good storm coverage yesterday in Eastern Pima County with showers favoring most of the Metro and the Northwest side. Of course, the airport missed out. Far Western Pima County and parts of Santa Cruz and Cochise County picked up new rain as well.
Most of us are waking up dry this morning and we'll have another round of storms this afternoon and evening before coverage begins to decrease over the weekend. Storms will fire up over the high terrain and will favor the mountains, however, there is still plenty of moisture to play with in the valleys so some storms will be able to develop there.
The biggest impacts continue to be flooding, flash flooding and damaging wind! Rivers, washes, and creeks are already flowing and any additional rain will elevate the flooding and flash flooding threat so continue to stay storm alert.
High pressure will move into an unfavorable spot, briefly, early next week so the Monsoon will slow down. Temperatures will begin to the push into the low 100s as early as Tuesday with more of the same on Wednesday. We could see another uptick in activity mid to late next week so stay tuned!
- Today: Scattered PM showers and storms (40%). High: 95°
- Tonight: Scattered showers and storms before 11 PM (40%). Low: 75°
- Tomorrow: Few PM showers and storms (30%). High: 96°