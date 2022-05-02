SB SR 83 reopened near Vail after restricted by brush fire

TUCSON (KVOA) - State Route 83 was closed for several hours at Sahuarita Road on Monday evening in reference to a brush fire burning in the area.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, its deputies assisted with the southbound road closure in the area.
In a post shared by Arizona Department of Transportation on Twitter, a brush fire was reported in that area.
The area has since been reopened.
However, motorists are advised to drive with caution when in the area as firefighters are still working the scene.
Update: Further information can be obtained from the @CoronadoNF. HWY 83 was closed for several hours as firefighters responded to the incident. The highway is now open, but please use caution when in the area.— Rincon Valley Fire (@RinconFire) May 3, 2022
