SB SR 83 reopened near Vail after restricted by brush fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Pima-County-Sheriffs-Department-Generic

Pima County Sheriff’s Department takes recruits through driving training.

TUCSON (KVOA) - State Route 83 was closed for several hours at Sahuarita Road on Monday evening in reference to a brush fire burning in the area.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, its deputies assisted with the southbound road closure in the area.

In a post shared by Arizona Department of Transportation on Twitter, a brush fire was reported in that area.

The area has since been reopened.

However, motorists are advised to drive with caution when in the area as firefighters are still working the scene.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

