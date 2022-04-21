 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST
FRIDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY...STRONG WINDS AND A VERY HIGH FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR EASTERN FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150, AND MOST OF
ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Fire weather zone 150, and most of
Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From 11 AM MST Friday morning to 8 PM MST Friday
evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

Satellite photos show possible mass graves near Mariupol

300 people were killed in Russian airstrike on Mariupol theater, Ukrainian authorities say

Smoke rises after the bombing of the theater, which was being used as one of the main shelters in Mariupol.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — New satellite images show what appear to be mass graves near Mariupol.

Local officials are accusing Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians there in an effort to conceal the slaughter taking place in the siege of the port city. The images emerged hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday claimed victory in the battle for the Mariupol, despite the presence of an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters who were still holed up at a giant steel mill.

Putin ordered his troops not to storm the stronghold but to seal it off so that "not even a fly comes through.”

