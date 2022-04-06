 Skip to main content
SARA encourages hikers to be safe as temperatures rise

TUCSON, Arizona -- The Southern Arizona Rescue Association is encouraging hikers to be safe as temperatures rise in our area.

SARA is a volunteer organization to responds to lost and injured hikers. 

They have a list of ten essential items that people should take with them on a hike:

- A navigation device like a compass or GPS

- Sunscreen

- A jacket in case of changing temperatures when a hike goes longer than expected.

- Flashlight

- First aid kit

- Matches

- Tools

- Food

- Water

- Blanket for emergency shelter

SARA also says it's important for people to have a plan before they go out. They say a common mistake among lost hikers is tackling a trail without having a specific route in mind.

They also say a good rule to hike by is to turn around after finishing half of your available water. 

