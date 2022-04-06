SARA encourages hikers to be safe as temperatures rise

TUCSON, Arizona -- The Southern Arizona Rescue Association is encouraging hikers to be safe as temperatures rise in our area.
SARA is a volunteer organization to responds to lost and injured hikers.
They have a list of ten essential items that people should take with them on a hike:
- A navigation device like a compass or GPS
- Sunscreen
- A jacket in case of changing temperatures when a hike goes longer than expected.
- Flashlight
- First aid kit
- Matches
- Tools
- Food
- Water
- Blanket for emergency shelter
SARA also says it's important for people to have a plan before they go out. They say a common mistake among lost hikers is tackling a trail without having a specific route in mind.
They also say a good rule to hike by is to turn around after finishing half of your available water.