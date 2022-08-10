Santa Rita Park renovations go forward as some worry it will harm homeless population

TUCSON (KVOA) — Improvements are coming to Tucson's Santa Rita Park.
The $3 million project was approved unanimously by the council Tuesday night and will start in coming months.
The master plan includes a dog park, walking paths, garden and a new bathroom.
The city has a plan for those improvements but some residents worry it will come at a price for our most vulnerable neighbors.
"We need to love our neighbors as we love ourselves," Glenda Avalos said Tuesday night at Tucson's City Council meeting. "If we want a safe place for us to lay our heads and over children to lay our heads, than we want that for everybody else."
During Tuesday's council meeting, nearly every seat inside council chambers was filled. A group of Tucsonans is concerned the city's revitalization plan of the park could force some of the homeless out.
"They're being displaced and they have to find another place to go," John Whelan said. "Where do you keep your things? If you're always being harassed and moved, displaced, how do you gain stability? You can't."
"The one thing the neighbors and the people in the area of Santa Rita Park have really been asking for those things to be redone, renewed and this is our opportunity to do this," Ward 2 Councilman Paul Cunningham said.
"The reality is the park has been disinvested in for years and years," Ward 6 Councilman Steve Kozachik said. "It needs things like the dog park and the walking path and all the amenities. But, that cannot be used as a strategy for trying to address homelessness. We still have to provide spaces for homeless people with water sources, with porta johns, with services with police protection."
The city will host a public forum Aug. 15 and 16 to come up with strategies to address the growing homeless problem.
The event will be held at the Community Foundation For Southern Arizona located at 5049 E. Broadway Blvd.