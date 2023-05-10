Santa Cruz County prosecutors link 13 students to violent threats

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - After a string of violent threats at six different Santa Cruz County schools over the past few weeks, prosecutors have identified more than a dozen students they believe to be responsible.
County Attorney George Silva confirmed to News 4 Tucson that investigators from multiple agencies have linked 13 students to the various cases.
Two of them have been criminally charged, two others are facing diversion programs to avoid charges and the seven other cases are pending recommendations from the County's Juvenile Probation Department.
The schools impacted were Lincoln Elementary, Wade and Desert Shadows Middle Schools as well as Nogales, Rio Rico and Pierson High Schools.
At Rio Rico High School the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office told News 4 Tucson it was unable to identify any suspects due to a lack of cameras or other evidence.
Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo said cases like this take up a lot of resources to investigate but they will treat all cases as if the threats are credible.
“We will do everything in our power to protect the children who are in school, the parents give them some type of mental relief that we’re taking everything seriously," he said.
News 4 Tucson spoke with Nogales resident Lupita Hernandez. She said she's lived in the usually calm border town all of her life.
She remembers a time long ago when her children went through school, a time she never had to worry if they would come home.
“I have been here all my life and we never had to worry about you know threats in the schools. I think we need more security in the schools," Hernandez said.
She worries about how things have changed, she fears what could happen after seeing the many deadly shootings that have taken place at other schools across the country.
“It is very scary," she said.
Castillo is hopeful after the County recently approved a new program locally called Mutual Link, which he said will allow all the local law enforcement and the schools to have more streamlined communication in the event of an emergency.