Santa Cruz County business mogul indicted on federal bribery charges

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - A prominent business mogul in Santa Cruz County has been indicted by the federal government on several charges related to wire fraud and bribery as part of a larger investigation into a criminal scheme involving a former County Assessor.
Constantine “Dino” Panousopoulos owns several properties and businesses in the real estate and produce industries.
According to an indictment filed April 13th, prosecutors allege that Panousopoulos provided gifts and cash to former Santa Cruz County Assessor Felipe Fuentes in exchange for altered land classifications and tax valuations of Panousopoulos’ properties. The indictment also charges a Nogales-based consultant Luis Manuel Flores.
Prosecutors said Flores acted as a middleman, helping Panousopoulos buy off Fuentes with thousands of dollars in cash.
Panousopoulos also rewarded Fuentes with the free use of his beachfront property in San Carlos, Sonora, as well as two ranch parcels in Santa Cruz County, according to the indictment.
The indictment states the pair worked to, “defraud and deprive the citizens of Santa Cruz County of their right to the honest services of Felipe Fuentes, the elected county assessor.”
News 4 Tucson interviewed Panousopoulos' attorney Grant Willie about the allegations. He said he is disappointed and surprised the government chose to charge his client.
“We’ve been responsive to the government's investigation over the last year and we’re disappointed by their decision to bring this indictment," he said.
Our Chief Investigative Reporter Chorus Nylander asked him in what way Panousopoulos was cooperative.
“You know I am not going to get into details but for example they issued a subpoena and we’ve been responsive to that," Willie responded.
News 4 Tucson spoke with Herb Wisdom, a prominent business owner in Santa Cruz County. He owns the iconic Wisdom's Cafe in Tumacacori and sits on the Tubac Fire District Board. He is also a former Nogales Police Chief.
Wisdom said he was surprised to hear of the indictment.
“He’s very active, he’s very powerful. Has a track record of being very influential with just a whole lot of people not only here, the state level, the United States level. So it will be very interesting to see what happens with this indictment," he said.
Fuentes has already pleaded guilty to the charges against him and awaits sentencing this Summer. Wisdom said he has been good friends with Fuentes for years and was shocked and saddened to see the case against him.
He hopes that some good can come out of it.
“I hope it was a lesson to other people in the county that hay if you’re doing something wrong you’re going to get caught," Wisdom explained.
The indictment also names three other unnamed people who were allegedly part of the greater scheme. One is another employee within the County Assessor's office, for that reason a County Supervisor we spoke to declined to comment on the situation saying their may be more criminal charges.
Panousopoulos is due in court on May 5th. We will keep you updated as the case moves forward.