Santa Cruz Animal Control at full capacity, may have to euthanize animals

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - Santa Cruz Animal Control is faced with some tough choices as its facility reaches its full capacity.
Lt. Jose Peña said they simply don't have enough room for the amount of animals they have been intaking.
He said his small staff of just six officers have taken in more than 1,500 animals in the past 12 months.
They have been operating out of the same building since 1988, it only has 20 kennels. If they don't find a solution soon he said they will have to make the tough choice of euthanizing animals.
"It's hard to decide which ones have to go just because we don't have any room," Peña said.
He is hoping Santa Cruz County and Nogales leaders will help them find a new home.
"We can't do it, we need a bigger facility," he said.
News 4 Tucson spoke to Santa Cruz County Supervisor Manuel Ruiz who said he is aware of the need and has been speaking with County staff.
"Hopefully, we can work on something so we don't get to that extreme of putting animals down," Ruiz said.
He said he believes the old juvenile detention center just a few doors down from Animal Control could be a good option.
"Much bigger building and more up to date," he explained.
But it would take action from the full Board and he isn't sure if or when any action would be taken.
"One of the many items on our plate we're strategizing on in our capital improvement plan," Ruiz said.
Peña hopes the community could help with donations or coming out to adopt the animals they have.
"We ask the community for help working together we can make this happen," he said.