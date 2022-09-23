Santa Cruz Animal Control at full capacity, may have to euthanize animals

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS
EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY...

At 556 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms had
produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.8 and 1.5 inch
of rain has fallen.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Ajo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Some low-water crossings
may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 427 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why and Charco 27.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, southwest Pima.

* WHEN...Until 845 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 541 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms just west of Organ Pipe. This will cause small
stream flooding.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Aguajita Wash, San Cristobal Wash, Alamo Wash and Growler
Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Lukeville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Santa Cruz Animal Control at full capacity, may have to euthanize animals

  • Updated
  • 0
Santa Cruz Animal Control

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - Santa Cruz Animal Control is faced with some tough choices as its facility reaches its full capacity.

Lt. Jose Peña said they simply don't have enough room for the amount of animals they have been intaking.

He said his small staff of just six officers have taken in more than 1,500 animals in the past 12 months. 

They have been operating out of the same building since 1988, it only has 20 kennels. If they don't find a solution soon he said they will have to make the tough choice of euthanizing animals.

"It's hard to decide which ones have to go just because we don't have any room," Peña said. 

He is hoping Santa Cruz County and Nogales leaders will help them find a new home. 

"We can't do it, we need a bigger facility," he said.

News 4 Tucson spoke to Santa Cruz County Supervisor Manuel Ruiz who said he is aware of the need and has been speaking with County staff. 

"Hopefully, we can work on something so we don't get to that extreme of putting animals down," Ruiz said.

He said he believes the old juvenile detention center just a few doors down from Animal Control could be a good option.

"Much bigger building and more up to date," he explained.

But it would take action from the full Board and he isn't sure if or when any action would be taken.

"One of the many items on our plate we're strategizing on in our capital improvement plan," Ruiz said.

Peña hopes the community could help with donations or coming out to adopt the animals they have.

"We ask the community for help working together we can make this happen," he said.

If you have a story you'd like us to investigate, email us at investigators@kvoa.com or call our tip line at 520-955-4444.

