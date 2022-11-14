Sandy Hook memorial opens to the public

NEWTOWN, Connecticut -- A new memorial honoring the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting officially opened to the public in Newtown, Connecticut on Sunday.
The opening comes roughly one month before the 10th anniversary of the tragedy.
The memorial, a large circular structure with a sycamore tree in the center and water surrounding it.
Is dedicated to the 26 individuals who lost their lives during the tragedy. Their names are engraved in the stonework around the pond.
There is also a plaque of a quote by then-president Barack Obama, who visited Newtown after the shooting.
Plans for the memorial began in 2013 with hundreds of volunteers, contractors, staff, officials and survivors working together to create it.
People can visit the memorial from sunrise to sunset until December 14, after that, it will be open weather permitting.