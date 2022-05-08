 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE
DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154 AND EASTERN
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154 and
eastern third of fire weather zone 150.

* TIMING...until 8 PM MST Sunday.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and resist control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination
of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will
create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

San Rafael Fire update: 10,000 acres have burned

  • Updated
  • 0
TUCSON (KVOA) - Fire crews are battling a new wildfire in Southern Arizona.

The San Rafael Fire broke out Saturday night and continues to burn about 20-miles Southeast of Patagonia.

The fire has burned as estimated 10,000 acres, and some residents have been told to evacuate.

In addition to steep terrain, firefighters are battling with high wind. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, deputies went door to door telling folks who hadn’t already been evacuated to do so.

"It’s kind of scary. It’s blowing towards all of our properties up here," said Jim Kiefer. 

Kiefer lives six miles from where the fire is burning within the San Rafael State Natural Area.

"The people in the San Rafael Valley have been asked to evacuate, and people down here on Canelo Pass Road are going to be asked to evacuate," he Kiefer.

We met up with Kiefer on Canelo Pass Road, a long dirt road where smoke is heavy.

"It’s crazy it’s spooky," said Kiefer. "And it’s so incredibly dry."

A couple minutes later, Kiefer, along with our news crew were told to leave the area because the fast moving fire got within a quarter mile of our vehicles.

"That’s it for me though, I’m getting out of here," said Kiefer.

As we headed back, we spotted deputies going door to door along Canelo Pass Road urging residents who haven’t already, to leave and get to safety.

When asked if he's worried about his property and wildlife, Kiefer responded, "Yes, it’s a tough fire to contain."

While driving to the San Rafael Fire we saw a lot of horse trailers being pulled out of the area. Folks seem to be heeding those warnings to evacuate.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates, a media briefing with fire officials is expected around 6 p.m. Sunday evening. 

