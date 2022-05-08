San Rafael Fire update: 10,000 acres have burned

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fire crews are battling a new wildfire in Southern Arizona.
The San Rafael Fire broke out Saturday night and continues to burn about 20-miles Southeast of Patagonia.
The fire has burned as estimated 10,000 acres, and some residents have been told to evacuate.
In addition to steep terrain, firefighters are battling with high wind. Around 1 p.m. Sunday, deputies went door to door telling folks who hadn’t already been evacuated to do so.
"It’s kind of scary. It’s blowing towards all of our properties up here," said Jim Kiefer.
Kiefer lives six miles from where the fire is burning within the San Rafael State Natural Area.
"The people in the San Rafael Valley have been asked to evacuate, and people down here on Canelo Pass Road are going to be asked to evacuate," he Kiefer.
We met up with Kiefer on Canelo Pass Road, a long dirt road where smoke is heavy.
"It’s crazy it’s spooky," said Kiefer. "And it’s so incredibly dry."
A couple minutes later, Kiefer, along with our news crew were told to leave the area because the fast moving fire got within a quarter mile of our vehicles.
"That’s it for me though, I’m getting out of here," said Kiefer.
As we headed back, we spotted deputies going door to door along Canelo Pass Road urging residents who haven’t already, to leave and get to safety.
When asked if he's worried about his property and wildlife, Kiefer responded, "Yes, it’s a tough fire to contain."
While driving to the San Rafael Fire we saw a lot of horse trailers being pulled out of the area. Folks seem to be heeding those warnings to evacuate.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for updates, a media briefing with fire officials is expected around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.