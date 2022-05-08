San Rafael Fire causing evacuations near Patagonia

PATAGONIA, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting the San Rafael Fire, burning 20 miles southeast of Patagonia since it started on May 7.
"Residents and visitors should be aware of their surroundings as conditions can change rapidly," fire officials said.
We are continuing to track the efforts to contain the blaze and will update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available. Please check back often for the latest information.
How many acres has it burned?
The San Rafael Fire has burned 1,400 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday morning, fire officials said.
"There is a Red Flag Warning across much of the state today, including in the fire area," officials said. "High winds may make it difficult for aircraft to fly."
Are there any evacuations?
Fire officials are in the process of evacuating homes "ahead of the fire."
No communities are under the "GO," "SET," or "READY" orders.
Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.
What roads or highways have been closed?
Officials have not closed any roadways due to the fire.
Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?
Officials have not released information on evacuation shelters.