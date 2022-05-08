 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE
DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, 153, AND 154 AND EASTERN
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 150...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154 and
eastern third of fire weather zone 150.

* TIMING...until 8 PM MST Sunday.

* WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and resist control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A combination
of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry vegetation will
create the potential for rapid and erratic fire growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

San Rafael Fire causing evacuations near Patagonia

San Rafael Fire
12 News

PATAGONIA, Ariz. — Fire crews are currently fighting the San Rafael Fire, burning 20 miles southeast of Patagonia since it started on May 7.

"Residents and visitors should be aware of their surroundings as conditions can change rapidly," fire officials said.

We are continuing to track the efforts to contain the blaze and will update the public on any new information as soon as it becomes available. Please check back often for the latest information.

How many acres has it burned?

The San Rafael Fire has burned 1,400 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday morning, fire officials said.

"There is a Red Flag Warning across much of the state today, including in the fire area," officials said. "High winds may make it difficult for aircraft to fly."

Are there any evacuations?

Fire officials are in the process of evacuating homes "ahead of the fire."

No communities are under the "GO," "SET," or "READY" orders.

Go to the Arizona Emergency Information Network website to learn how the READY, SET, GO evacuation system works.

What roads or highways have been closed?
Officials have not closed any roadways due to the fire.

Are there any shelters available for residents who may be evacuated?
Officials have not released information on evacuation shelters.

 

