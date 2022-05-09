San Rafael Fire burns more than 10,500 acres near Patagonia

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fire crews are battling a new wildfire in southern Arizona.
The San Rafael Fire broke out Saturday night and continues to burn about 20-miles southeast of Patagonia.
The fire has burned more than 10,500 acres with no containment.
Approximately, 80 people have been evacuated due to the fire, according to the Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
Around 1 p.m. Sunday, deputies went door to door telling folks who hadn’t already been evacuated to do so.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office reports SET for residents northeast of State Route 83 and Forest Road 799. The area south of State Route 83, in the area of Canelo Pass Road and Forest Road 799, remains in GO.
The American Red Cross is helping those impacted by the fire. A shelter has been set up at the Patagonia Community United Methodist Church, 387 McKeown Ave.
In addition to steep terrain, firefighters are battling with high wind.
"It’s kind of scary. It’s blowing towards all of our properties up here," said Jim Kiefer.
Kiefer lives six miles from where the fire is burning within the San Rafael State Natural Area.
"The people in the San Rafael Valley have been asked to evacuate, and people down here on Canelo Pass Road are going to be asked to evacuate," he Kiefer.
We met up with Kiefer on Canelo Pass Road, a long dirt road where smoke is heavy.
"It’s crazy it’s spooky," said Kiefer. "And it’s so incredibly dry."
A couple minutes later, Kiefer, along with our news crew were told to leave the area because the fast moving fire got within a quarter mile of our vehicles.
"That’s it for me though, I’m getting out of here," said Kiefer.
As we headed back, we spotted deputies going door to door along Canelo Pass Road urging residents who haven’t already, to leave and get to safety.
When asked if he's worried about his property and wildlife, Kiefer responded, "Yes, it’s a tough fire to contain."
While driving to the San Rafael Fire we saw a lot of horse trailers being pulled out of the area. Folks seem to be heeding those warnings to evacuate.
As of Monday, SR 83 remains open, but road conditions may change. Drivers are urged to check by calling 511.
For more information, visit San Rafael Fire Information - InciWeb the Incident Information System (nwcg.gov)