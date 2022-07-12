San Diego deputies seize 5,000 pounds of meth

SAN DIEGO, California -- A record breaking drug bust in Southern California.
Authorities say they seized more than 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine from a box truck that crossed the border, near San Diego.
It's one of the largest methamphetamine busts in San Diego County history.
K-9 Milo helped deputies and law enforcement in the successful seizure on Thursday.
Four men, all from Tijuana, Mexico were arrested about 17 miles north of the border after they started unloading the haul.
If convicted, they could face up to life in prison and a 10-million dollar fine.