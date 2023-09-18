San Diego and Southern Arizona humane societies give conflicting stories as questions remain over whereabouts of 250 pets

TUCSON (KVOA) - The San Diego Humane Society said it's reviewing all legal options after the Humane Society of Southern Arizona didn't respond to their requests for verifiable proof of the whereabouts of 250 small pets it transferred to them last month.
It was the largest operation to transfer pets out of its facility that SDHS said it has ever done, 318 pets including rabbits, hamsters and guinea pigs.
Now it's something SDHS President Dr. Gary Weitzman said they will likely never do again.
The CEO of HSSA Steve Farley told News 4 Tucson that all the pets went to a small family run rescue in the Phoenix area that doesn't want any publicity.
After people began questioning the fate of the pets, Farley said they went and retrieved all the remaining pets to prove they are ok. He stated multiple times to News 4 Tucson that 68 pets were brought back but as of Monday, after we questioned the math not adding up, he said the true number was 62.
As of Monday, 55 of them have been adopted out.
News 4 Tucson learned that an active San Diego animal activist named Dr. Kelly Paolisso drove to Tucson last week and, with the help of other animal activists, adopted 24 of the pets and took them back to San Diego.
“The only reason I did it was to make sure these animals got what they deserved after all that they’ve been through," she said. “These are the only ones that are left of the 318 that we know about.”
Paolisso's doubts about HSSA's explanation are shared by several rescues from Tucson, San Diego and Phoenix. One of them Brambley Hedge Rabbit Rescue, adoption manager Kim Dezalon told us, “We would know and there is no such rescue because there are over 500 homeless rabbits in Phoenix in the rescues.”
A petition has been started demanding verifiable proof of where the 250 animals went. It’s gained more than 10,000 signatures.
Farley maintains all the animals were placed into homes by the secret rescue, he previously told us San Diego Humane Society knew about the plans to bring the pets to the rescue and in an email Monday told us the secret rescue started looking for homes for the pets July 12th and averaged 36 pets per week.
He pointed to the fact HSSA was able to do 55 adoptions in a week as evidence it’s possible, but many of those were quickly picked up by Paolisso and was supported by announcing the adoptions online and through the media. Nobody we’ve spoken to has seen any outreach efforts that sound like the they came from the unidentified Phoenix rescue.
San Diego Humane Society President Dr. Gary Weitzman says they never knew the animals would be going to one rescue.
“No we did not know they were using one partner, we never would have brought the animals had we known that because it’s almost impossible to conceive of a successful scenario by just using one partner," he said.
Farley told us the seven remaining pets are hamsters and being treated for "crusty eyes" and will be up for adoption soon.
Paolisso said most of the pets she rescued are under observation at a San Diego sanctuary and she chose to adopt one of them for herself.