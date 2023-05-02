Salvation Army provides aid to Navajo Nation for recent flooding

CHINLE, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Salvation Army Southwest Division has deployed an Emergency Disaster Services team to aid the Navajo Nation and those affected by recent flooding in Chinle, Arizona.
The Salvation Army EDS will begin providing around 600 meals per day for survivors beginning on Tuesday, May 2.
The Army expects to serve the community for 7-10 days but will stay as long as needed.
The Salvation Army EDS has previously supported the Navajo Nation with non-perishable food, snacks, water and other beverages, PPE, hygiene kits, hand sanitizer, toys, shoes, clothing, blankets, heat relief items, and household cleaners.
