Salt River woman sentenced after fentanyl related death of baby

PHOENIX (KVOA) - According to the Department of Justice, 23-year-old Sarah Caitlin Burnette has been sentenced for the fentanyl overdose death of her baby.
On June 12, Judge Steven P. Logan sentenced Burnette to 15 years in prison after Burnette’s 18-month-old son died after ingesting fentanyl.
According to the DOJ, on Oct. 19, 2021, Burnette was charged with murder and child abuse for the fentanyl overdose death of her son, and exposing another child to the same risk of death by fentanyl overdose.
