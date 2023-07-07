Salpointe Catholic 5-star DE Elijah Rushing commits to play for hometown Arizona Wildcats

TUCSON (KVOA) - Salpointe Catholic five-star Defensive End Elijah Rushing is staying in Tucson to play for his hometown Arizona Wildcats!
Rushing is now the highest rated commit in U of A Football history. He is the No. 8 overall prospect and the top EDGE in the class of 2024, per 247 Sports.
Rushing announced his decision in front of family, coaches and friends in Salpointe's weight room. The defensive end was highly sought out nationwide. He chose Arizona over Oregon, Tennessee and Notre Dame.
"Being a hometown kid, born and raised in the heart of Tucson, this decision holds a special significance for me," Rushing said. "The opportunity to represent my state, my community and my family on the football field is a dream come true. It is a chance to give back to the place that has shaped me, both as an athlete and as an individual."
Rushing emphasized the importance of family and how much it factored into his decision. His older brother, Cruz, transferred to Arizona on a scholarship after spending his freshman year as a walk-on at Florida.
"The opportunity to play with my older brother at the collegiate level is a blessing beyond words," Rushing said. "Our bond as brothers extends far beyond the football field. The thought of sharing this experience with him is truly a blessing."
Rushing's commitment to the U of A is a huge recruiting victory for Head Coach Jedd Fisch and the Wildcats.
"I feel like this city and state doesn't get the recognition it deserves, especially Southern Arizona," he said. "There are a lot of people who downplay it. For me, it was important to show the opportunity to put it on the map and represent who we are."
Beyond that, it's breaking a pattern of local talent getting away. Salpointe Catholic is just a few miles up the road from Arizona. However, several top Salpointe grads left Tucson to play college ball elsewhere. That includes five-star Bijan Robinson, who went to Texas, and four-star Lathan Ransom, who played for Ohio State.
Rushing is willing to put his faith in a program that hasn't had a winning season since 2017, signaling better times are ahead.
"I feel like it has changed, which helped me hone in on this decision," Rushing said. "There were other people in my position who went to different places. They could've made it happen here. I feel like with the rise that Coach Fisch has brought to the program, it can be a place that brings the recognition it needed to years before."
Rushing is one of six in-state commits in the 2024 class. That is the most under Coach Fisch. In addition to playing with his brother, Rushing will suit up with Salpointe teammate Keona Wilhite.
The five-star's decision could make the Wildcats more attractive for future in-state players too. Four-star Quarterback Demond Williams decommitted from Ole Miss Friday. The Chandler, Arizona native originally committed to the Rebels in December over several schools, including Arizona.
