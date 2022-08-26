Sahuarita Unified School District is temporarily rolling bus suspensions

SAHUARITA (KVOA) —Sahuarita Unified School District is announcing temporary rolling bus suspensions cancelling a handful of routes each week on a rotating basis.
Superintendent Manuel O. Valenzuela made the announcement Wednesday.
He says this is due to ongoing driver shortages.
The suspensions are expected to continue throughout the fall break and parents will need to find alternative transportation arrangements for their kids during the assigned weeks.
More specific details about this operational adaptation will be communicated this week.