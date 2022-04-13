 Skip to main content
Sahuarita road at I-19 closes for road work

TUCSON (KVOA) - I-19 will close beneath Sahuarita Road in both directions and Sahuarita Road will be redistricted to a single lane over I-19 from April 14, at 8 p.m. through Friday, April 15 at 6 p.m.

Drivers can expect delays.

