Sahuarita Police searching for runaway teen

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Sahuarita Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teen.

According to police, 15-year-old Patricia Osier was reported as a runaway Wednesday afternoon.

She is described as 5 foot 6, 226 pounds with shoulder length brown hair. Police said she was last seen around 8:30 a.m. leaving her home in the 400 block of East Placita Amuleto.

Police also said she could be wearing an Adidas hooding and a beanie.

Call 911 if you have any information on her whereabouts and reference SPD Case S22040143.