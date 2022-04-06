Sahuarita Police searching for runaway teen

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Sahuarita Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing teen.
According to police, 15-year-old Patricia Osier was reported as a runaway Wednesday afternoon.
She is described as 5 foot 6, 226 pounds with shoulder length brown hair. Police said she was last seen around 8:30 a.m. leaving her home in the 400 block of East Placita Amuleto.
Police also said she could be wearing an Adidas hooding and a beanie.
Call 911 if you have any information on her whereabouts and reference SPD Case S22040143.