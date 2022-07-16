Sahuarita Police Department mourns loss of former officer

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIMA AND NORTH CENTRAL SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES... At 509 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Green Valley, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near... Sahuarita and Green Valley around 515 PM MST. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Madera Canyon, Amado and Arivaca Junction. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH