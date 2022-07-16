Sahuarita Police Department mourns loss of former officer

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Sahuarita Police Department is mourning the loss of a former SPD officer this weekend.
Sean Santos served with the SPD from 2007 to 2019. Prior to working at the police department, Santos also worked for the Pima County Sheriff's department.
He worked multiple assignments during his time at the SPD, including Patrol, Counter Narcotics Alliance, Motorcycle Officer, SWAT, Firearm Instructor, and many others.
In 2018, SPD stated Santos began his fight with cancer.
In a Facebook post, the SPD reported that Santos passed away Thursday night, "battling cancer to the end."
In that same post, the department recognized Santos' impact within the department and among other officers, stating he was "a significant figure at the SPD, a cop's cop. The kind of cop other cops want backing them up."
News 4 Tucson sends our condolences with the department and the family.