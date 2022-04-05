SAHBA Home & Patio Show returns

TUCSON (KVOA) - The latest in home and patio fashion is coming back to Tucson.
The SAHBA home show returns this weekend, Friday, April 8th until Sunday, April, 10th.
For more than 50 years, the event has showcased companies focused on home improvement and outdoor living under one roof to highlight the newest home trends and ideas.
The show will feature hundreds of exhibitors, presentations, prizes and giveaways.
The event starts each day at 10 a.m. but will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, 6 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, you can click here.