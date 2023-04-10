SAHBA Home & Patio Show returns with the chance to win great prizes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Southern Arizona Home Builders Association Home and Patio Show Celebrates 50+ Years in Tucson.
Looking for some fun and good food this weekend Arizonans? Look no further than the SAHBA Home and Patio Show at the Tucson Convention Center.
The event will run from 10 am to 5 pm on Friday and Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Celebrating over 50 years, the show will include hundreds of exhibitors, diverse food trucks and crafts, specialty foods, wine, jewelry, home products, and more courtesy of artisans and crafters marketplace.
Attendees will also be able to enter to win a KIIM FM radio road trip to Vegas to see Shania Twain live and a weekend getaway, spa day, and/or a golf foursome at the Omni Tucson National Resort.
The show will feature ByFusion's Tucson Plastic Reuse Program, A new initiative to create building materials by utilizing unrecyclable plastic.
Free parking is available for all attendees and admission is half off for seniors 65+, military and front-line workers, and children 12 and under are free.
For half-off admission and more information, visit www.sahbahomeshow.com.
The event is sponsored by First Impression Iron Works, H20 Concepts, Best Spas Direct, Beverly Hills Innovation, Ramada by Wyndham and Mattress Firm.
