Safety concerns prompts Starbucks to make changes

TUCSON (KVOA) — If your morning routine includes stopping by your local Starbucks, you might have noticed some changes.
A few locations, such as the Starbucks on Wetmore Road and First Avenue, have closed their lobbies, making it a drive-through only.
It's not just limited to locations in Tucson, Starbucks is closing lobbies across the country, and they say it's an effort to keep their staff and customers safe.
A Starbucks spokesperson said they routinely review the partner and customer experience in their stores, to see if the store is thriving, partners are feeling supported, and that they are meeting customer needs.
He said their number one priority is to create a safe and welcoming environment in the store.
To ensure this, at this time, he explained that certain stores are serving customers through the drive-thru window only.
An employee at the Wetmore location told News 4 Tucson there were people coming in that weren't customers taking up the lobby and bathroom. She said this resulted in one of their employees being assaulted. Making this location drive-through only is in response to this incident for the safety of the employees and customers.
The employee said that their lobby is closed until further notice. She says although she wants it to reopen, there isn't a date set for when that might happen.