Sabino's Hackworth is a dual-threat to score every play

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The 2nd Friday Football Fever Klipper Automotive Player of the Week award for 2022 goes to Sabino quarterback/cornerback Cameron Hackworth.
Hackworth accounted for six touchdowns in the Sabercats 41-20 Week 4 win over rival Sahuaro.
The junior quarterback went 21-of-28 passing for 319 yards and four touchdowns. He carried the ball ten times for 80 yards and two more scores. And then on defense Hackworth intercepted a pass.
He already has 16 touchdown this season for undefeated Sabino (3-0). Hackworth has thrown for 11 and run for five.
The dual-threat athlete accounted for 35 touchdowns (26 passing and 9 rushing) as a sophomore in 2021 while throwing for 2,174 yards and running for 737.
The Sabercats are currently ranked 3rd in Conference 3A according to AZSportsNetwork. MaxPreps has Sabino at No. 6.
Sabino is in a 6th season under football alum Ryan McBrayer (37-13). The Sabercats have been to the state playoffs in 19 straight seasons. Their last championship game appearance was a 2016 loss to ALA Queen Creek (31-14).
Sabino is 3-6 all-time in state championship games. All three of those title teams coached by Jeff Scurran, the last of which was won in 1998.
