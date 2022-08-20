Sabino wins opener, Palo Verde falls in 1st varsity game in two years

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 515 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 316 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.7 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
State Highway 83
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 125 PM MST, gauge reports indicate that flood waters continue
to impact Sabino Creek. River Center forecasts estimate that gages
should drop below flood stage in the late afternoon.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas and streets as well as other poor drainage and
low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Catalina
Foothills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 446 PM MST, gauge reports indicated that flood waters in Sabino
Creek continue to slowly abate, but it is currently still above
flood stage.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills
and Seven Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1040 AM MST, Earlier heavy rain in the past 12 hours
fueled a sharp rise in the Vamori Wash. At 1015 AM MST the
wash was at 9.65 feet and appears to has crested with a small
gradual fall into the late afternoon hours. This will cause
small stream flooding.
- Vamori Wash in the T.O. Nation is the most likely place to
experience minor flooding.
This includes the following streams and drainages...
San Simon Wash, Vamori Wash, Hali Murk Wash, Gu Vo Wash and
San Luis Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Santa Cruz.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through late
this evening. Several areas have already experienced heavy
rainfall and flooding of streams and washes. Although the
threat of heavy downpours will diminish late this evening
through the overnight hours tonight, elevated flows in
normally dry washes, small streams and rivers will likely
continue overnight into early Sunday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Sabino wins opener, Palo Verde falls in 1st varsity game in two years

  • 0
Sabino Football 8.20.22

TUCSON (KVOA) - The 3A High School football season began as Sabino High School battled it out with Coolidge on Friday, Aug. 19.

Sabino pulled away in the second half as Sabercat running back, Andres Baca, had 147 yards rushing on the night.

In another game featuring Tucson-area home games, Palo Verde fell to San Tan Foothills 48-0.

Despite the loss, it was encouraging to see Palo Verde Coach Jamal Chatman and his squad take the field at the varsity level for the first time in two years.

Palo Verde only had a junior varsity team the last couple of seasons because of lack of experience and healthy players.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a part in Palo Verde not being able to field a varsity team.

With a lack of home games in Southern Arizona, Friday Football Fever will not begin until Sept. 2.

Here are some scores from other Southern Arizona teams that took the field on Friday night:

  • Baboquivari 50, Ft. Thomas 6
  • Benson 20, Tombstone 16
  • St. David 42, Ray 0
  • San Manuel 30, Anthem Prep 14
  • Hayden 64, Valley Union 0
  • Sabino 42, Coolidge 20
  • San Tan Foothills 48, Palo Verde 0

Some of the smaller schools in Southern Arizona will play again this Friday, August 26th.

Here's a full schedule:

  • Baboquivari at St. David
  • Rayat Valley Union
  • Globe at Santa Rita
  • Gilbert Christian at Willcox
  • Benson at San Tan Foothills
  • Catalina at San Pasqual
  • Bisbee at Santa Cruz
  • Palo Verde at Florence
  • Paradise Honors at Pusch Ridge
  • Tanque Verde at Morenci

Tags

Paul Cicala has been nominated for multiple Emmys in news and sports, and after a career that has taken him to Southern California, Las Vegas, Texas and Mexico, Paul is proud to be back in the area he was born and raised - Tucson.