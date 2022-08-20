Sabino wins opener, Palo Verde falls in 1st varsity game in two years

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through late this evening. Several areas have already experienced heavy rainfall and flooding of streams and washes. Although the threat of heavy downpours will diminish late this evening through the overnight hours tonight, elevated flows in normally dry washes, small streams and rivers will likely continue overnight into early Sunday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&