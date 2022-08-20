Sabino wins opener, Palo Verde falls in 1st varsity game in two years

TUCSON (KVOA) - The 3A High School football season began as Sabino High School battled it out with Coolidge on Friday, Aug. 19.
Sabino pulled away in the second half as Sabercat running back, Andres Baca, had 147 yards rushing on the night.
In another game featuring Tucson-area home games, Palo Verde fell to San Tan Foothills 48-0.
Despite the loss, it was encouraging to see Palo Verde Coach Jamal Chatman and his squad take the field at the varsity level for the first time in two years.
Palo Verde only had a junior varsity team the last couple of seasons because of lack of experience and healthy players.
The COVID-19 pandemic also played a part in Palo Verde not being able to field a varsity team.
With a lack of home games in Southern Arizona, Friday Football Fever will not begin until Sept. 2.
Here are some scores from other Southern Arizona teams that took the field on Friday night:
- Baboquivari 50, Ft. Thomas 6
- Benson 20, Tombstone 16
- St. David 42, Ray 0
- San Manuel 30, Anthem Prep 14
- Hayden 64, Valley Union 0
- Sabino 42, Coolidge 20
- San Tan Foothills 48, Palo Verde 0
Some of the smaller schools in Southern Arizona will play again this Friday, August 26th.
Here's a full schedule:
- Baboquivari at St. David
- Rayat Valley Union
- Globe at Santa Rita
- Gilbert Christian at Willcox
- Benson at San Tan Foothills
- Catalina at San Pasqual
- Bisbee at Santa Cruz
- Palo Verde at Florence
- Paradise Honors at Pusch Ridge
- Tanque Verde at Morenci