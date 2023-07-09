 Skip to main content
Sabino Canyon recreation area closed due to apparent landslide

  • Updated
  • 0
Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA)- This morning, hikers reported an apparent landslide in the Sabino Canyon recreation area on Phoneline Trail near stop 6 and 7. 

The Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue Unit is on scene and assessing the damage.

The Sabino Canyon recreation area is temporarily closed at the parking lot.

Currently, there are no known injuries. 

The investigation is currently ongoing. Further information will be provided when available.  

