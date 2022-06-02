Sabino Canyon awarded millions in federal dollars for paving project

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Sabino Canyon Recreation Area attracts people from all over the world. It gets more than a million visitors a year.
"I've lived in Alaska for 35 years," visitor Rick Maron said. "I think Alaska is the best place to live, but sometimes, it's nice to take a break from winter temperatures. It's very appealing to me and you can get out in those wilderness areas and wonder around and be all by yourself and see some wonderful things."
On his last day of being a snowbird, Maron is spending some time at Sabino Canyon Thursday for the first time.
Sabino Canyon was awarded $2.2 million from the Great American Outdoors Act for a repaving project.
The Great American Outdoors Act was signed into law in the summer of 2020.
The paving project closed sections of hiking trails for the past six weeks at Sabino Canyon, but now hikers and visitors are trekking up and down brand new pavement. Beginning Friday, the Sabino Canyon Shuttle will be back in operation again for the first time in weeks.
"We've finished this, we've created a more inclusive environment," Coronado National Forest Spokeswoman Starr Farrell said. "It's going to be easier if you're bringing up a wheelchair or you have a visitor that has a harder time navigating unsmooth surfaces. This is really going to open up those access opportunities. This just allowed a facelift to occur that was needed since the 1960s. And some of that pavement was even older than that and hadn't ever been touched before."
Some regulars were so consumed by the beauty, they didn't even notice any changes.
"I only paid attention to the beauty and to the animals, so I never paid attention to the pavement or the asphalt," one hiker said.
The project re-paved more than five miles of both Sabino Canyon and Bear Canyon roads.
It is the first time these trails were repaved in 60 years.
Maron plans to come back from Alaska soon to take advantage.
"The first thing I thought of is I need to come back here with my roller blades," Maron said. "Because it's a nice smooth surface and it would be perfect for roller blading on."