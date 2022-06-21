Russian journalist sells nobel prize for record amount to help children in Ukraine

The Nobel Peace Prize auctioned by Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov has sold for millions shattering the record for a nobel.
The prize went for over 103 million dollars.
Muratov, who was awarded the gold medal in October 2021, said the proceeds would go to UNICEF to help children displaced by the war in Ukraine.
He hopes the donation will give child refugees a chance for a future.
The medal was sold to an unidentified phone bidder.
Melted down, the 175 grams of 23-karat gold contained in Muratov's medal would be worth about 10 thousand dollars.
Previously, the most ever paid for a Nobel Prize medal was in 2014, when James Watson sold his medal for over four million.