Russian Ballet 'dance for peace' at Tucson's Fox Theater amid conflict in Ukraine

TUCSON (KVOA) - At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the Fox Theater in downtown Tucson, the company Russian Ballet Theatre performed Swan Lake, one of the most famous ballets in the world, written and composed by a Russian man in the 1870s.
This company has performed at the Fox Theater in the past.
On the Fox Theater's website, under the listing for this event, the Russian Ballet Theater posted a message, stating that they are a U.S.-owned company and they are made of dancers from all over the world, including Japan, Italy, Russia, Belarus, Poland and even Ukraine. They also say that they are dancing for peace.
When News 4 Tucson spoke to Fox Theater executive director Bonnie Shock, she defended the performance.
"I think it's gonna be a wonderful opportunity for people to see an international company come together and as they have said themselves, dance for peace," she said. "There's no funding that's coming from the Russian government. There's no benefit that's going to the Russian government."
Russian Ballet Theatre also wrote that some of their dancers have families currently in danger because of the conflict in Ukraine.
They have asked for and thanked people for their support.