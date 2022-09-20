Ruling for Arizona's abortion laws could be announced as soon as Tuesday

TUCSON (KVOA) — A case that will impact Arizonans throughout the state could be getting a decision as soon as Tuesday.
Back in August, Planned Parenthood Arizona battled it out in court, as Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in an attempt to block his request to enforce a law that would ban abortions.
In the initial hearing, Judge Kellie Johnson said that she would make a decision within 60 days, but not before Sept. 20.
This is the deadline for doctors to weigh in on the case. The judge said she would wait for this deadline before making a ruling.
Well, today is that day. And while nothing is set in stone, we know we could learn her ruling as early as within just a few hours. And it's a decision that people across Southern Arizona are eager to hear.
If the judge rules in favor of Brnovich, abortions would be banned in the state of Arizona.
A violation by a doctor or abortion provider could end up with a sentence of two to five years in prison. The exception would be to save the life of the mother, but some believe that isn't enough.
"It's unthinkable for anyone to enforce a law that pre-dates statehood and also pre-dates women's right to vote. I mean it's barbaric," said Any Fitch-Heacock with Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom.
Amy Fitch-Heacock says she hopes abortions will continue to be legal and accessible in Arizona going forward.
"I think if we looked at one another with more understanding of the medical decision and certainly with more compassion, it really could be something we could all come to an agreement on," said Fitch-Heacock.
Planned Parenthood Arizona took the stand back in august to argue this side.
"We are absolutely fighting for reproductive freedom for all of our patients, for our communities, and really for every single person in Arizona," said Brittany Fonteno with Planned Parenthood Arizona.
The Arizona Attorney General's office told News 4 Tucson they're confident with their position and they said in part quote "we look forward to the court providing clarity and uniformity for all Arizonans."
Stephen and Mary Moran agree with Brnovich.
"Personally, I feel, that with all of our modern technology and modern science, that abortion is not the answer," said Mary Moran.
They say there are other options.
"There's over 2,700 pregnancy care centers in this country right now. And they provide resources for women in these situations," said Stephen Moran.
