Roswell takes first game of Pecos League Finals

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Roswell broke open a 1-1 game with a five-run fifth inning to beat Tucson 6-3 in Game One of the Pecos League Championship Series.
Invaders starter Sam Russell scattered seven hits over seven innings allowing just one earned run. He struck out three.
Roswell can wrap up the series with a win in Game 2 on Sunday night. The Invaders are gunning for their fourth title and first since 2015 while trying to deny Tucson a third straight championship.
These two teams met in last season's Finals. Tucson won the series 2-1. The season series is now even 3-3 with Roswell's win in Game 1.
First pitch for Sunday night's game is 7 p.m.
