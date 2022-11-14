Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives

NEW YORK CITY, New York -- The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree completed an approximate 200-mile trek to Manhattan on Saturday.
Standing at 82 feet, the 14-ton tree - believed to be about 85 to 90 years old - will be dressed with more than 50,000 LED lights, and topped with a 900 pound Swarovski crystal star.
A tree lighting ceremony will take place November 30-th with a live broadcast airing on NBC.
The Christmas tree will then be lit everyday from 6 A.M. To 12 A.M. and stay on all of Christmas Day.