Robbery suspects wanted after allegedly throwing liquor bottle at Circle K employee

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two men are wanted in connection to a robbery at a convenience store that occurred last month on Tucson's south side.
At around 2:17 a.m. June 20, two men reportedly entered the Circle K convenience store located at 5680 S. Mission Rd. near Drexel Road.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, one of the men reportedly jumped over the counter to grab multiple bottles of liquor from the shelf.
While the clerk reportedly attempted to prevent the man from crossing the counter, the other man involved allegedly threw a bottle of liquor at the clerk, striking her.
The men then left the store, heading south.
The man who reportedly jumped over the counter was described to be in his late teens to early 20s. He was said to have a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt with a Polo logo, a black T-shirt with LOVE written on it, light-colored jeans and black tennis shoes.
The other suspect was also said to be in his late teens to early 20s. He was said to have a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue camouflaged, hooded sweatshirt with multiple logos and BAPE written on the back, light-colored jeans and black slide sandals.
Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.