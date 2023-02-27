Roadwork begins on parts of Fort Lowell Road

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Monday, Fort Lowell Road from Houghton to Tomahawk trail will be closed for roadwork.
Pima County Department of Transportation this segment of Fort Lowell will be closed through March 31st.
Hours of work will be Monday through Thursday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The Department recommends using east Glenn Street and east Kleindale Road as detours.
The project includes widening a half-mile of Houghton Road to add new turn lanes and reconstructing 450 feet of Fort Lowell Road to realign the roadway and remove the existing intersection offset.
Message boards will be in place to warn traffic.
