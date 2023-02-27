 Skip to main content
Roadwork begins on parts of Fort Lowell Road

  • Updated
TUCSON (KVOA) - On Monday, Fort Lowell Road from Houghton to Tomahawk trail will be closed for roadwork.

Pima County Department of Transportation this segment of Fort Lowell will be closed through March 31st.

Hours of work will be Monday through Thursday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The city of Tucson begins road work today on Fort Lowell so expect delays if you plan to drive in the area.

The Department recommends using east Glenn Street and east Kleindale Road as detours.

The project includes widening a half-mile of Houghton Road to add new turn lanes and reconstructing 450 feet of Fort Lowell Road to realign the roadway and remove the existing intersection offset.

Message boards will be in place to warn traffic.

