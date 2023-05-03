RoadtoState: May 2

TUCSON (KVOA) -- No. 16 seed Sunnyslope broke open a tight game with ten runs in the 6th and 7th innings Tuesday to beat Sunnyside 13-1 and eliminate the Blue Devils from the Conference 6A Baseball tournament.
The Vikings were powered by a grand slam home run from senior John Witt. Trevor Collins (4-0) held the Blue Devils (17-13) to just a single run in 2nd innings
Sunnyslope (13-17) advances in the Elimination bracket to face Corona del Sol.
The state boys volleyball tournament began on Tuesday with the play-in round.
Tucson, Ironwood Ridge, Catalina Foothills, Sabino and Flowing Wells all advanced.
Cienega and Salpointe Catholic are Top 8 seeds in Conference 4A and 5A respectively. The brackets for those two tournaments will be announced on Wednesday morning.
Here are all your state tournament scores from baseball, softball and boys volleyball involving teams from Southern Arizona:
BASEBALL
- (6A) Sunnyslope 13, Sunnyside 1
- (6A) Tucson 4, Pinnacle 1
- (3A) Yuma Catholic 10, Tanque Verde 1
- (3A) Pusch Ridge Christian 5, Snowflake 0
- (3A) Sabino 10, Gilbert Christian 1
SOFTBALL
- (6A) Sunnyside 1, Sunnyslope 0
- (6A) Tucson 12, Desert Ridge 0
- (5A) Desert Mountain 2, Mountain View 1
- (5A) Ironwood Ridge 3, Canyon View 2
- (4A) Salpointe Catholic 10, Sahuarita 4
- (4A) Canyon del Oro 5, Saguaro 3
- (3A) Sabino 10, Coolidge 0
- (3A) Tanque Verde 5, Bourgade Catholic 0
- (3A) Empire 6, Wickenburg 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL (Play-in round)
- (6A) Mountain Ridge 3, Marana 0
- (6A) Tucson 3, Gilbert 1
- (6A) Basha 3, Rincon/University 2
- (5A) Kellis 3, Mountain View 0
- (5A) Ironwood Ridge 3, Independence 0
- (5A) Catalina Foothills 3, Cactus Shadow 0
- (4A) Sabino 3, St. Mary's 1
- (4A) Flowing Wells 3, Goldwater 0